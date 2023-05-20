HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata calls decision of pulling out  ₹2,000 notes from active circulation ‘whimsical’

Mamata Banerjee says that measures are meant to camouflage the fundamentally anti-people & crony capitalist nature of this regime

May 20, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee. File.

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 20 described the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision to pull out ₹2,000 notes from active circulation as “whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama” . The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson also added that the decision will put the common people to massive harassment. 

ALSO READ
Withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes will have no perceptible effect on economy: Panagariya

“Another whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama of ₹2,000 notes will hit the common people hard once again by subjecting them to massive harassment.” Ms. Banerjee tweeted . She added that “these imperious measures are meant to camouflage the fundamentally anti-people & crony capitalist nature of this regime”.

Also read | Opposition slams government over RBI’s withdrawal of ₹2000 notes 

 The Chief Minister who was severely critical of demonetisation in November 2016 described the decision of the RBI on May 19 as a “misadventures by an oligarchic & authoritarian government” and added that it will not be “forgotten by the people at large at the time of reckoning”.

 On Friday, Ms. Banerjee had said that suffering “endured due to demonetisation can’t be forgotten and those who inflicted that suffering shouldn’t be forgiven”.

“So it wasn’t ₹2,000 dhamaka but a billion dollar dhoka to a billion Indians . Wake up my dear brothers and sisters,” she had said.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / Reserve Bank of India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.