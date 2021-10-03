Bhabanipur bypoll | Mamata Banerjee leads by 6,146 votes after three rounds of counting

TMC candidates are also leading in Murshidabad district’s Samserganj and Jangipur seats

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading by 6,146 votes in the Bhabanipur bypoll after the third round of counting on Sunday morning, as per the Election Commission.

The TMC was also leading in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur where counting of votes for assembly elections was underway.

Ms. Banerjee, the TMC candidate in the Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata, secured 9,974 votes, as per official data after the third round of counting.

Her nearest rival, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, secured 3,828 votes, while Srijib Biswas of the CPI(M) secured 250 votes.

Total 21 rounds of counting will be held in Bhabanipur.

In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam was leading by 1,743 votes after the second round of counting. He secured 11,432 votes, while his nearest rival Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress received 9,689 votes.

Jangipur's TMC candidate Jakir Hossain was leading by 1,717 votes after the first round of counting. Mr. Hossain secured 4,542 votes and his nearest rival, BJP's Sujit Das, got 2,825 votes.

Voting in the seats was held on September 30.