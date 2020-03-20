Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to stop international flights to West Bengal

Kolkata:

20 March 2020 19:31 IST

The Chief Minister of West Bengal also said that she sought permission for private operators to conduct medical tests.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop all international flights to the State.

Ms. Banerjee, while talking to reporters after a video-conference with PM Modi and other Chief Ministers, also said that she has requested the Centre to come up with a relief package for the unorganised sector, which is currently suffering due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I have asked them to stop all international flights to Bengal. Bengal shares border with three countries...More than one lakh brothers and sisters recently returned from abroad. International flights are still coming to the city,” she said following the meeting.

Ms. Banerjee also said she sought permission for private operators to conduct medical tests. She reiterated that requests have been made to the Centre for necessary medical kits.