ADVERTISEMENT

Mamata Banerjee to skip Siddaramaiah swearing-in, to send representative

May 19, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal CM had received an invitation from Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the event on May 20 in Bengaluru.

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata recently gave a statement that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her party will support the Congress where it is strong. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM and has designated party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme, a Trinamool Congress leader said.

Ms. Banerjee had received an invitation from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the event on May 20 in Bengaluru.

"The CM designate of Karnataka Mr Siddaramaiah & his other colleagues called to personally invite @AITCofficialChairperson & Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for swearing-in tomorrow. She conveyed her best wishes & designated @kakoligdastidar#TMC Deputy Leader in LS to attend ceremony," TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of the TMC chief at the swearing-in programme of Siddaramaiah is considered crucial for Opposition unity, especially after her recent statement that in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, her party will support the Congress where it is strong.

"Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support; there is nothing wrong (in that). But they also have to support other political parties," Ms. Banerjee said recently.

Her statement came soon after Congress scored an emphatic victory over the BJP in the southern State.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored a victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP secured 66 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US