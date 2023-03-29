Mamata Banerjee starts two-day dharna to protest Centre's alleged 'discrimination' against West Bengal

March 29, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 29 started her two-day sit-in demonstration in Kolkata to protest the BJP-led Union government’s alleged ‘discriminatory attitude’ against the State.

Ms. Banerjee, accompanied by senior party leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Subrata Bakshi and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, reached the venue in front of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's statue on Red Road around noon and started her protest against the Centre's alleged stoppage of funds to the State for MGNREGA and other schemes of the Housing and Road Departments. The sit-in demonstration will continue till Thursday evening.

"The Centre has stopped releasing funds for MGNREGA and Indira Awas Yojana (Grameen). Besides, it has also stopped scholarships for OBC students," she said on Tuesday, while launching a project to construct 12,000 km of rural roads.

She alleged that the Centre has not released more than ₹7,000 crore pending under MGNREGA despite West Bengal topping the list of States in completing the work under the initiative. Earlier, she had alleged that West Bengal had not received its due from the Centre and even in this year's Budget, there was nothing for the eastern State.

"Hence, in protest against the Centre's discrimination against West Bengal, I, as the Chief Minister, will stage a sit-in demonstration in front of the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar in Kolkata from March 29 and continue it till the evening of March 30," she had said.