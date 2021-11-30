Mamata for Mumbai, to meet Sharad Pawar, members of civil society

Kolkata

30 November 2021 16:45 IST

Not to meet Uddhav Thackeray as he is in hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday left on a three-day visit to Mumbai, where she is likely to meet important political leaders, members of civil society and entrepreneurs.

Ms. Banerjee told journalists here before her departure that she would not be able to meet her Maharashtra counterpart, Uddhav Thackeray, as he is in hospital. “Yes, I was interested to meet Uddhav Thackeray, but he is not well. He is in a hospital and doctors have advised him not to meet anyone because of infection. His son Aditya will come and meet me in the hotel,” she stated.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson said she would meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday. She described him as a “very senior leader of the country.”

Ms. Banerjee would meet members of civil society at an event organised by Javed Akhtar and Sudhendra Kulkarni.

Meeting with entrepreneurs

Ms. Banerjee ruled out any meeting with members of the film industry. She would extend an invite to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan for the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Though Ms. Banerjee had visited Mumbai in the past and met key political leaders and business leaders like Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, this visit has assumed significance in the political circles.

After resuming power for the third consecutive time by defeating the BJP in the Assembly polls earlier this year, she visited New Delhi twice, the last visit being less than 10 days ago. She has also visited Goa to extend her party’s influence in the western coastal State that will go to the polls in 2022.

The Mumbai visit comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is trying to project Ms. Banerjee as the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. A number of leaders from the Congress in States such as Goa, Meghalaya and Assam and Tripura have joined the Trinamool Congress, which recently announced a decision to change its constitution to make way for leaders from outside West Bengal in its key committees.