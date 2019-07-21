Mamata Banerjee moots ‘return black money’ protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed Trinamool supporters to hold “return black money” demonstrations as a counter to the allegedly BJP-backed “return cut money” protests raging across the State.

She was addressing the annual July 21 mega martyrs rally.

“I am asking you to raise slogans demanding return of black money. There will be meeting in blocks and at booths demanding that the BJP return black money,” Ms. Banerjee said.

During her hour-long speech, she raised several issues, including allegations of Central agencies threatening her party leaders over chit fund scams and the attack on the Vidyasagar statue during the Lok Sabha election. She proposed shunning electronic voting machines (EVMs) and holding polls for all civic bodies and panchayats using ballot papers.

However, the BJP State unit called the rally a “flop show”. BJP State president Dilip Ghosh said his party was not involved in the “return cut money” protests. “It is her party people who are gheraoing their own leaders,” he said.