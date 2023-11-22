Mamata Banerjee mixes business with politics at seventh edition of BGBS

November 22, 2023 10:24 am | Updated 10:34 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 22 announced a number of new policies to increase exports, modernise logistics and promote renewable energy manufacturing in the State but could not refrain from mixing business with politics at the inauguration of seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).

Ms. Banerjee also announced that former Indian Cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who was present at the business summit, will be the Brand Ambassador of the State. A few months ago Mr. Ganguly was nominated as Brand Ambassador for Tripura tourism. Tripura is run by a Bharatiya Janata Party government.

“There is only one tax in the country, the Central government collects and gives the States their share. I am sorry to say, I should not mention all this. Please excuse me for saying this but we are not getting our share,” the Chief Minister said in presence of captains of industry as well as delegates from 17 countries. Ms. Banerjee added that wages of MGNREGA workers have not been released by the Centre.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, energy baron Sanjeev Goenka and Wipro’s Rishad Premji, were among those who were present at the event. The seventh edition of BGBS was an opportunity for the West Bengal government to showcase achievements in the business sector ahead of the Lok sabha polls. The Chief Minister tried to impress upon the gathering that communal harmony prevails in the State and her government does not believe in divide and rule policy. “There is a rumour that Bengal is a place of violence. This is a narrative of some political parties,” she said.

Among the other major announcements the Chief Minister announced a policy to promote bio-fuels and a new sub-sea cable landing station at Digha to help improve internet connectivity in the eastern region.

Ms. Banerjee said that West Bengal’s economy was growing at 8.41% and its GDP would touch $212 billion this fiscal. Touching on the major infrastructure projects in the State, the Chief Minister spoke of setting up four new industrial corridors that would be set up including the Dankuni-Kalyani, corridor Deep Sea Port at Tajpur and Deocha Pachami Coal mines.

She also added that at the last six editions of BGBS, proposals amounting to $190 billion have been received, and projects worth $121 billion have already been launched or are at various stages of implementation.

Ms. Banerjee also highlighted several social sector schemes of her government like Kanyashree which provides cash support to school going girls and Lakshmir Bhandar that provides cash incentives to women.