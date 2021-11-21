Other States

Mamata Banerjee likely to visit Mumbai in December to meet top industrialists

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Aiming to attract investments to West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai next month, a source said on Sunday.

Ms. Banerjee is likely to arrive in Mumbai on December 1 on a three-day tour, the source said.

Also read | Modi and Mamata have same political DNA, says Adhir Ranjan

"During the visit to Mumbai, the Chief Minister is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit," the source at the State Secretariat said.

The business summit will be held on April 20-21 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


