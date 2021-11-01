Mamata Banerjee in Goa | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

01 November 2021 17:36 IST

A video explainer on West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to poll-bound Goa

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss Mamata Banerjee's recent three-day visit to Goa and how the Trinamool Congress is seeking to make political headway in the coastal state.

Tennis veteran Leander Paes and Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress in Panaji.

During her maiden interaction with the Trinamool Congress leaders in Goa, Ms. Banerjee accused the BJP of defacing her posters in the state and said people of India will deface the saffron party.

Advertising

Advertising

The West Bengal Chief Minister also accused the Congress of not being serious about politics.