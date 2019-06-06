Mamata Banerjee hires poll strategist Prashant Kishor

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who scripted a spectacular victory for YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan in Andhra Pradesh, is now set to embark on a yet another challenging assignment in West Bengal, where he has been signed by Mamata Banerjee, whose TMC suffered humiliating losses in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls.

Ms. Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had a two-hour-long meeting with the poll strategist in Kolkata. During the meeting, Mr. Kishor has agreed to work with her ahead of the crucial Assembly polls in 2021.

“We will be working with the TMC in West Bengal and our work will begin in a month’s time,” a source close to Mr. Kishor told The Hindu after the meeting.

Ms. Banerjee decided to hire his services after the tally of her Trinamool Congress nosedived from 34 to 22 seats in the 42-seat West Bengal in the parliamentary elections. The BJP, which had only two seats, got 18, establishing a solid base in the State, which sends the largest number of members to Parliament after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Mr. Kishor’s I-PAC worked with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy for two years, effectively scripting his victory.

Before his association with the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Kishor had worked with Captain Amarinder Singh during the Assembly polls in Punjab in 2017. He is also credited with the 2014 victory of Narendra Modi and the 2015 victory in Bihar of Nitish Kumar.