Mamata Banerjee greets people of Bengal on 'Poila Boisakh'

April 15, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 15 greeted the people of the State and Bengalis around the world on the occasion of ' Poila Boisakh' (Bengali New Year) and urged them to commit to "inclusive welfare and development of society".

She also wished that the new dawn of the new year brings loads of happiness and health to their lives.

"On the occasion of Poila Boisakh, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow residents," Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

"I wish the dawn of New Year brings an abundance of hope, happiness, & health in your lives. Today, let's commit to the inclusive welfare & development of society. Shubho Nobo Borsho!," she added.

On Saturday, Bengalis around the globe celebrated 'Poila Boisakh' on occasion of the Bengali new year 1430.