Mamata Banerjee focusses on organisation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday held a meeting of the Trinamool’s core committee, and directed senior leaders to be present at party offices daily. Ms. Banerjee drew up a roster of leaders who would have to attend the party headquarters.

She assigned responsibilities at the party’s new socio-cultural unit to key leaders. While Ministers Bratya Basu and Indranil Sen would be in charge of the Jai Hind Bahini, Kakoli Ghosh Dasidar, MP, was tasked with oversight of the Banga Janini Bahini for women.

Meanwhile, BJP State president Dilip Ghosh said two berths for West Bengal in the Union Ministry was less than what the State leadership had expected. He told reporters that a few persons had been arrested for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the Bhatapara area of North 24 Parganas.

“Earlier also a few people were arrested but could not be kept in prison as there is no law for which anyone can be jailed for chanting Jai Shri Ram,” Mr. Ghosh said. Ms. Banerjee would hereafter be greeted with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ wherever she went, Mr. Ghosh asserted.

Two berths for 18 MPs

The State BJP president also said that two berths in the council of ministers for 18 Lok Sabha MPs from Bengal was a little less than what the State leadership had expected. Mr. Ghosh said that he had informed BJP leader Ram Lal about this. However, he said that this was the beginning and more MPs may be inducted in the Council of Ministers later.

“Many others would also be inducted in future,” Mr Ghosh said. “It is a continuous process. Our responsibility was to send maximum number of MPs from Bengal and provide sufficient support so that Modiji becomes the PM,” he added.