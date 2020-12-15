Mamata Banerjee dares Centre to impose President’s rule in West Bengal

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks come at a time when a section of BJP leadership have been demanding Central intervention raising concerns about the law-and-order situation and murder of political workers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dared the Centre to impose President’s rule in West Bengal and added that such a step would help her win the Assembly elections.

“Impose President’s rule if you can. I will be relieved of my administrative responsibilities and will give more time for political rallies,” Ms. Banerjee said, addressing a public rally at Jalpaiguri in north Bengal. The Trinamool Congress chairperson added that she will get more votes in the process and win the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks come at a time when a section of Bharatiya Janata party leadership have been demanding Central intervention raising concerns about the law-and-order situation and murder of political workers. During the day a delegation of BJP leadership met the officials of Election Commission of India on the “issue of deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal and the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha polls”.

At the public rally, Ms. Banerjee also said that the BJP was trying to divide the minority votes in the State by bringing in a Hyderabad based party. Though the Trinamool Congress chairperson did not name All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) or its leader Asaduddin Owaisi but her remarks were clearly directed at the party. “They (the BJP) are inviting a party from Hyderabad to split Muslim votes. You all have seen what happened in the polls in Bihar,” she said. Ms. Banerjee said that the party would try to create a polarisation so that the Hindu votes go to BJP and Muslim votes are divided. The AIMIM leadership has expressed its willingness to contest Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Ms. Banerjee asked the people of north Bengal as to what her sin was that her party did not win a single seat from north Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “ I haven’t won a single seat in north Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls but I want your support your blessings in the Assembly polls,” she said. Referring to the incident involving attack on BJP president J.P. Nadda convoy in Diamond Harbour she raised questions as to what were “criminals” doing with the convoy of the BJP leader. “People get angry when they see those who have attacked and vanadalised the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar”, she said. Ms. Banerjee also added that she will not allow Bengal to be turned into Gujarat as the BJP has claimed.