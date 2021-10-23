Mamata Banerjee calls upon parties to defeat BJP in Goa Assembly election

Kolkata

23 October 2021

TMC to contest poll in western State

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 23 called upon all parties, organisations and individuals to join forces to defeat the BJP in Goa.

Ms. Banerjee also announced her visit to the western State on October 28.

“As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years,” Ms. Banerjee said on Twitter.

This is the first time the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson has shared her party’s plans for the State.

“Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal,” she added.

On October 22, the TMC appointed Luizinho Faleiro, former Chief Minister of Goa, as vice-president of the party. Mr. Faleiro recently joined the TMC along with a few other Congress leaders and since then has been working to extend the TMC’s footprints in the State.

Party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the TMC would not go in for a pre-poll alliance in Goa. The party has plans to field candidates in all 40 seats when the State goes to the polls in 2022.