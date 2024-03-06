GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mamata announces hike in remunerations of ASHA, Anganwadi workers

The development came amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to Bengal for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements.

March 06, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, announced that her government will hike the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a video posted on Facebook, Ms. Banerjee said the remunerations of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be raised by ₹750 per month.

They used to get ₹78,250 per month, and with this hike, it will be ₹79,000.

The remuneration of Anganwadi helpers will be hiked by ₹7500 per month, Ms. Banerjee said. They used to get ₹76,000 per month previously, and with this raise, it will increase to ₹76,500.

The hikes will come into effect on April 1, the Chief Minister said.

The announcements were made amid much anticipation after Ms. Banerjee posted on Facebook on Tuesday, March 5, that she had something special to share at 10 am on Wednesday (March 5).

The development came amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to the State for inaugurating a slew of metro projects along with other engagements.

