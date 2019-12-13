Mamata announces CAB protests, expresses concern over India-Bangladesh relations

Announcing a series of protests against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the State, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed concerns over the turn India- Bangladesh relations have taken after the passage of the legislation.

The Chief Minister cited the cancellation of the visit of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ministers from Bangladesh and said that the developments are a “matter of shame for the country”.

“What turn has our relations with Bangladesh taken? Since the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, we have had a good relation with them. Whenever they come to our country, the first thing they always do is praise Indian government and people. And we never call Sheikh Hasina communal. She is Bangabandhu’s daughter. We all love her.” she told journalists.

Speaking about the contentious legislation, Ms Banerjee said that CAB and NRC (National Register of Citizens) are all the same.

“Regarding NRC and CAB also we tried to reason with them. We tried to bell the cat. They need to understand that all states have various sentiments. Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Punjab all have their sentiments. We told them not to play with fire,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that she has cancelled her visit to Delhi on December 17. “ It will not be proper for me to leave my State. Bangladesh is on our border. They are very sad and shocked. Assam also on our border. It is on the boil. Tripura also.” she said.

Ms Banerjee said that on Monday her party will organise a protest rally from the statue to B R Ambedkar to Jorasanko Thakurbari on the passage of CAB. A similar protest will be organized on Tuesday in South Kolkata, she said, urging people from political parties other than BJP to join the rally.

She reiterated that her government will not allow implementation of the CAB in the State. “In West Bengal, our government won’t do it. No NRC, no CAB… They say they will forcibly implement CAB and NRC. I would like to state categorically again that NRC and CAB won’t be implemented,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that she has congratulated all parties who have taken a stand against the Bill. “Let us all build a people’s moment across India by using all our strength. Punjab, Kerala all should start a mass movement,” she added. The Trinamool Congress chairperson accused the BJP of destabilizing the country and appealed to people from all communities to maintain peace and calm.