Mamata adds more fuel to old-versus-new debate in Trinamool Congress

January 09, 2024 03:00 am | Updated 03:00 am IST - KOLKATA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday gave more fuel to the “old guard” versus “new faces” tussle within Trinamool Congress.

Speaking at a State government event, Ms. Banerjee stressed on her dispensation’s policy of using the experience of senior bureaucrats in administrative functioning even after their official retirement.

“We do not believe in giving farewell to anyone once he or she completes 60 years of age,” the Chief Minister said. She pointed out that a former Chief Secretary who has retired like Alapan Bandyopadhyay continue to remain part of the government as advisors.

The remarks came a day after Trinamool Congress general secretary and the Chief Minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee pointed out that there is no difference in the party, but also struck to his stand that with age, a person’s productivity decreases.

“At the age of 36, I was on the road for two months during ‘Trinamoole Nabo Jowar’ (Trinamool new wave). Will I be able to do this at 70? It won’t be possible and it must be accepted,” the young Trinamool MP said on Sunday.

Gangasagar Mela not getting recognition

During the day, Ms. Banerjee said that the Centre has not given the due recognition to Gangasagar Mela, which was “one of the best” religious congregations in the world.

“Kumbh Mela is a big fair and it gets all help from the Centre. We also must remember that the site of Kumbh Mela is connected by road. Gangasagar Mela, which is held on an island, is one of the best such fairs in the world but I don’t know why the Centre is yet to give it the due recognition,” the Chief Minister said. She made the comments while reviewing preparedness for the Gangasagar Mela 2024, and also inaugurated a number of developmental projects.

Ms. Banerjee said that her government was working to build a bridge to connect Sagar Island to the mainland. ”There is no help from the Centre. It’s our government which is doing everything,” she added.