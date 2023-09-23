ADVERTISEMENT

Then president Kovind not invited for foundation laying of new Parliament building as he is 'untouchable': Kharge

September 23, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Jaipur

He said the BJP thought of the women's reservation bill just ahead of elections as several opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc.

PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Govind Singh Dotasra during the foundation stone laying ceremony of new Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office ‘Indira Gandhi Bhawan’, in Jaipur, on Sept. 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the then president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation laying of new Parliament building because he is "untouchable".

"If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water," he said, referring to the former president's caste.

Addressing a Congress rally in Jaipur in poll-bound, Mr. Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building while many others, including actors, were invited.

"This is an insult to the president," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader also questioned the Narendra Modi government's intention behind bringing the women's reservation bill, saying the BJP does not want to give reservation to women.

He said the BJP thought of the women's reservation bill just ahead of elections as several opposition parties have formed the INDIA bloc.

"When Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and I together came up with the idea of INDIA, the women's bill came to their mind," he said.

Mr. Kharge also alleged Prime Minister Modi pitches four candidates against the Congress - one each of BJP, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jaipur / Rajasthan

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US