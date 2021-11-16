Malik releases WhatsApp chat between Gosavi and informer

Mumbai

16 November 2021 20:07 IST

Maharashtra Minister asks why cruise organiser has not been questioned by NCB

Continuing his series of revelations against the controversial Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday released WhatsApp chats between NCB’s independent witness in the cruise ship drug bust case K.P. Gosavi and his informer mentioning Kashiff Khan, the organiser of the cruise party. He also questioned why Kashiff Khan was not being questioned by the NCB.

“We are giving the WhatsApp chats between Gosavi and his informer. They are talking about the cruise party and mention Khan. Despite all this, Khan has not been questioned yet. Is it because of close relations between Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede?” asked Mr. Malik.

“The chats clearly show that the informer was supplying information to Gosavi about Khan . Gosavi is asking for photo and informer has even sent it. Khan was on cruise for over two days. But he was not questioned. Will senior officials of the NCB give information about this cordial relations between Khan and Wankhede?” asked the Minister.

He claimed that Mr. Wankhede being Mumbai Zonal officer of the NCB has Goa under his jurisdiction. “Russian mafia is involved in drugs business in Goa. Kashif Khan runs the drug syndicate in Goa. Not a single action is taken against him... NCB is protecting him,” he said.

Tuesday’s revelations are the latest in a series of allegations the NCP leader has been making revelations about Mr. Wankhede including the fact that the latter submitted a fake caste certificate to clear the UPSC examination. He has also claimed that Bollywood actor Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB was not only fabricated but made to extort money from actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan’s father. NCB has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), sidelining Mr. Wankhede, to probe this case along with five other cases.