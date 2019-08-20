Malegaon blast: NIA defends demand for in-camera trial

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday defended its stand of wanting an in-camera trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case against Bharatiya Janta Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, saying, “it is important to do so in the best interest of society.”

On August 5, a group of journalists moved the special NIA court seeking an intervention in the NIA’s application, as an in-camera trial would bar the media from covering court proceedings and only allow the lawyers, accused and judge to be present.

On August 2, the NIA had moved an application before special judge Vinod Padalkar, saying that the case involves facts having direct bearing on “communal harmony, national security and public order.”

On October 30, 2018, the special court had framed charges of murder, abetment and conspiracy for the blast against Ms. Thakur, Lt. Col. Purohit, Sameer Kulkarni, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahilkar.