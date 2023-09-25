ADVERTISEMENT

Malegaon blast case | BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur appears before NIA court

September 25, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The court adjourned the matter to October 3 to record the statements of the BJP MP, one of the seven accused, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case

PTI

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai on September 25.

The BJP MP, one of the seven accused in the case, arrived around 2 p.m., nearly two hours after the other accused in the case appeared before the court.

Ms. Thakur informed the court that she suffers from health issues that prevent her from waking up early in the morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The court then adjourned the matter to October 3 to record the statements of the accused.

The prosecution had on September 14 informed the court that the process of recording of evidence in the case has been completed and no more prosecution witnesses need to be examined.

Once the recording of evidence is completed, the court records the statements of the accused under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

As per the provision, the court questions the accused generally on the case for the purpose of enabling them to personally explain any circumstances appearing in the evidence against them.

Only six accused — Ms. Thakur, Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni — appeared before the court on Monday.

Sudhakar Dwivedi was not present and his lawyer cited religious rituals as the reason for his inability to attend court, and sought exemption from appearance.

The court, however, refused the plea and issued a bailable warrant of ₹5,000 against Mr. Dwivedi.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) before it was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2011.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US