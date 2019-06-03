Malegaon 2008: NIA court rejects Pragya's plea seeking exemption from appearing before trial

In what may come as a set back to Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP MP from Bhopal, the National Investigation Agency of Monday rejected her plea seeking exemption from appearing in court during the 2008 Malegaon blasts trial.

Ms. Thakur, who defeated Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal, filed a plea seeking an exemption from appearing in court from June 3 to June 7 to complete her parliamentary procedures. However, special judge Vinod Padalkar rejected the plea and directed her to be present in court this week.

On May 21, the court had granted exemption to Ms Thakur, Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit and Sudhakar Chaturvedi from appearing before it.

On April 23, Ms Thakur had said that pendency of trial was no bar to contest election and that there is no provision in the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951 which disqualifies the candidate from contesting the election if a criminal case is pending against them. On April 24, the court said it cannot stop Ms. Thakur from contesting the elections.

On October 30, 2018, the court had framed charges of murder, abetment and conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and under several sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against all the accused.