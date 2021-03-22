Male tiger found dead in U.P.’s Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

LUCKNOW:

A male tiger was found dead with an unnaturally swollen neck in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh, an official said late on Sunday.

The carcass of the animal was found on the banks of a canal in the Sultanpur beat in Kishanpur Range of the reserve located on India's border with Nepal in the Terai area.

After carrying out combing of the area with sniffer dogs and elephants, a deputy director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Division Palia-Kheri, said "no suspicious items" were found in the area.

All organs of the tiger were found intact. "The tiger's neck was swollen in an unnatural way," said a statement released by Dudhwa Tiger Reserve field director Sanjay Pathak.

The actual cause of death would be known after the post-mortem. The carcass was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for further examination.