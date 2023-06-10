HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneshwar

He passed out on stage and was taken to a hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead

June 10, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

ANI
Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on June 10 collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneshwar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.

Organiser, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar."

Also Read: Bharatanatyam dancer, guru Lakshmi Vishwanathan dies

He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Mr. Jena informed. Mr. Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival. More details are awaited.

Related Topics

death / Orissa / Bhubaneswar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.