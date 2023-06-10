Malayasian Bharatanatyam Guru Sri Ganeshan passes away after collapsing on stage in Bhubaneshwar

June 10, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Sri Ganeshan, a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia, on June 10 collapsed on the stage in Bhubaneshwar and passed away, the organiser of the show informed.

Organiser, Jagabandhu Jena, informed that Sri Ganeshan a Bharatanatyam Guru from Malaysia died after collapsing on stage after a performance in Bhanjakala Mandap in Bhubaneswar."

He collapsed on the stage and was rushed to a Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead," Mr. Jena informed. Mr. Ganeshan was in Bhubaneswar to attend a classical dance festival. More details are awaited.