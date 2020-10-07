Malayalam journalist, 3 others arrested near Hathras, booked under sedition law

LUCKNOW

07 October 2020 14:12 IST

Malayalam journalist Siddique Kappan and three others arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on their way to Hathras have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and sedition, according to an FIR registered in Mathura on Wednesday.

The four were taken into custody at a toll plaza in Mathura on Monday when they were travelling in a car from Delhi to Hathras, said police. The car was stopped after police found their activities “suspicious”, following which they were taken into custody, added the Mathura police.

An FIR lodged against them in the Mant police station charges them under section 124A (sedition) of the IPC, sections 14 and 17 of the UAPA, sections 65, 72 and 76 of the Information Technology Act, for promoting enmity between groups and outraging religious feelings.

Section 17 of the UAPA deals with raising funds for terrorist acts.

Apart from Mr. Kappan, a journalist working with Malayalam portals based in Delhi, the other three were identified as Ateeq-ur-Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur.

In the FIR, sub-inspector Prabal Singh accused the four of carrying pamphlets reading ‘Justice for Hathras Victim’ and moving towards the district to disrupt peace as part of a “big conspiracy”.