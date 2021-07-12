Malaria screening camps in Tripura remote areas

Agartala

12 July 2021 20:52 IST

Deaths, especially of children, reported from two districts in recent weeks.

The Health Department and the National Health Mission (NHM) have started setting up camps in the remote areas in Tripura to detect malaria. The authorities have swung into action after some deaths, especially of children, reported from Khowai and Dhalai districts in recent weeks.

A large part of the interior tribal population has inadequate access to health care. Thus malaria mainly impacts them during the dry spell though the number of fatalities has come down over the past few years.

An official said on Monday the camps are being set up where the disease poses a threat.

He said a camp was recently organised at Nirajan Para in Mungiakami of Khowai district where six of the 47 people screened were diagnosed with malaria infection.

One of the 15 residents screened was found infected at a camp held at Mashdhar Para in Dhalai district.

In Rajmani Roaja Para of Dhalai district, blood sample of 157 people was tested. Doctors found four people malaria positive.

None of the 30 people screened at the Sikari Para camp in Dhalai district tested positive.

The official said the doctors attending the screening camps along with health care workers and technicians are prescribing and distributing medicines free of cost for malaria and other complaints. In a few cases, patients were referred to hospital.

He said at every screening camp, the attending doctors are advising the local population on precautionary measures to guard themselves against the disease.