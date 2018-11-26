Make up your mind, LJP tells Kushwaha

more-in

The Lok Janshakti Party on Monday slammed Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha for using “pressure tactics” to finalise a seat-sharing arrangement between NDA partners in Bihar by November 30 and cautioned the Union Minister against “rowing in two boats”.

In one of the strongest criticisms of Mr. Kushwaha, LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan also disapproved of the RLSP chief’s frequent outbursts against Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar.

He said Mr. Kushwaha should make up his mind whether he wishes to continue in NDA or not, possibly referring to the RLSP chief’s meeting with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav last month.

‘Rowing in two boats’

“By setting a deadline and taking a stand that you will not talk to anybody except the Prime Minister, you are taking recourse to pressure tactics. Besides, he keeps on speaking against the Chief Minister. You cannot go on speaking against NDA constituents while being a part of the coalition. It is like rowing in two boats,” he said.

In the 2014 election, the RLSP fought and won three seats. On Sunday, Mr. Kushwaha had said he was in favour of Narendra Modi returning as Prime Minister in 2019 “but will not tolerate any insult”.

On the Ayodhya issue, Mr. Paswan reiterated the party’s stand that a Supreme Court verdict on the matter should be awaited.

“Construction of Ram temple has always been on the BJP’s agenda. It has been in the party’s election manifestos. However, even [BJP president] Amit Shah has said he would await the apex court’s hearing on the title suit, due in January,” Mr. Paswan said.

He, however, said if the BJP government thinks that an ordinance should be brought to facilitate the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, then the exercise must be preceded by discussion with all NDA partners.

Reacting to the LJP leader’s statement, RLSP general secretary Madhaw Anand said, “We do not wish to waste much time on the opinions the other NDA constituents express about us. At present, we are busy with the preparations for our rally in East Champaran on December 6 when Kushwaha would sound the poll bugle for the party.”