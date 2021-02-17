Make people aware of 'fraudulent elements' taking money in Ram's name: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken a veiled swipe at the BJP, saying Shiv Sena workers should make people aware about "fraudulent elements" who are collecting money in the name of Lord Ram.
Mr. Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena, was addressing party legislators and functionaries on Tuesday.
The Shiv Sena will conduct a 'Shiv Sampark' campaign from February 22 to 27 to reach out to people across the State to expand its base, Mr. Thackeray was quoted as saying by a close aide.
"Some people are collecting money in Lord Ram's name. Shiv Sena workers should make people aware of such fraudulent elements," he said, apparently targeting the BJP, his party's former ally, over the campaign for collection of funds for the Ram temple at Ayodhya.
When common people face problems, they turn to the Shiv Sena, Mr. Thackeray said, adding that this relationship between the party and the people must be nurtured.
Party workers should tell people about the Shiv Sena-led coalition government's achievements and convey people's aspirations and expectations to the government, the chief minister said.
The Shiv Sena is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and the NCP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath