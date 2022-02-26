Rahul Gandhi terms detractors in Congress as ‘Kauravas’

Says just ‘5 Pandavas’ on the ground can help party win in Gujarat

Says just ‘5 Pandavas’ on the ground can help party win in Gujarat

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took on detractors within the party, saying those “who sit in AC offices and do nothing can join other parties”. Terming them Kauravas as in the epic Mahabharat, Mr. Gandhi said the Congress needed just five leaders like the Pandavas to win the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Mr Gandhi was in Dwarka to attend a party leaders’ brainstorming session to prepare for the Assembly polls scheduled for December this year. He offered prayers at historic Dwarkadhish temple before addressing the strategy meet.

Misuse of agencies

During his speech, Mr. Gandhi lauded party workers and leaders fighting for the truth. Hitting out at the BJP government for “rampant misuse of the central agencies,” Mr Gandhi said the BJP fights the polls with the “help of CBI, ED, media, police and goons.”

“They have CBI, ED, media, police, goons and new attire every day. But those things don’t matter at all. Gujarat teaches us that what matters is truth. Look at Gandhiji. Did he ever have good clothes, ED or CBI? No. Because the truth is always simple,” Mr. Gandhi.

He told the party leaders from across the State that the Congress needed to present clear vision to the people, who are suffering because of BJP’s misrule.

“Why is there confusion about conveying our vision to the people of the State? Because we have two types of leaders. One who remains on the ground and gives a fight. Another lot sits in their AC offices and does nothing except talking and giving speeches. Prepare a list of such leaders who disturb others. They are Kauravas. BJP will take them in their fold,” he said.

He also reminded party workers that in 2017, the party lost the State by just a few seats. Listing the ruling party’s failures in governance, Mr. Gandhi said that “more than three lakh people had lost their lives during Covid-19 in BJP’s model State.”

He also talked about high unemployment and poor conditions of small and medium enterprises, which once were the backbone of the State economy.