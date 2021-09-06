Other States

Majority of Firozabad deaths due to dengue, says Central team

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets patients at Government Medical College in Firozabad, on August 30, 2021. File.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a letter to U.P. Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a Central team, looking into the cause of fever outbreak and deaths among children in Firozabad district, has found that this was due to dengue, while a few are cases of scrub typhus and Leptospirosis.

In his letter on Monday, the Health Secretary said the Central team consisting of National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme officials have suggested that adequate vector surveillance and control measures need to be put in place to contain the situation.

The team has also recommended that all fever patients should be screened for dengue, malaria, scrub typhus and Leptospirosis.

It said there is also a need to strengthen ELISA-based testing facilities.


