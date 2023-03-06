ADVERTISEMENT

Majority of children who died had co-morbidities: Mamata on viral outbreak

March 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST -  Kolkata

Adults can start wearing masks to protect children from adenovirus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday

Shiv Sahay Singh
Women take part in an awareness campaign on adenovirus in Kolkata | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid reports of the death of children caused by adenovirus infection, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 6 said that so far 19 children had died of the infection, of which 13 of them had co-morbidities.

The Chief Minister said that six of the children have died of adenovirus alone. Speaking in the State Assembly, Ms. Banerjee said after the COVID-19 pandemic, many viruses have changed their character and suggested that adults can start wearing masks to protect children.

The State Government has been maintaining that there is no viral outbreak and that the situation is under control, even as reports of deaths are continuing from different paediatric hospitals and health clinics in Kolkata.

In a statement on Sunday, the State Government said that it has sufficient infrastructure that has been created across the State in recent years to deal with the situation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing a press conference amid the sharp spike in adenovirus cases in the State. | Photo Credit: ANI

“There are over 2,500 Sick Natal care units (SNCU) beds , 654 Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), and 120 NeoNatal Care Unit (NICU) beds in the State. Additional 75 PICU beds have also been operationalised in BC Roy recently. Senior doctors are also deployed at BC Roy hospital to manage the situation,” the statement said.

Last week, State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam had visited several hospitals in the city and took a stock of the situation.

On payment of DA allowance

The Chief Minister also broke her silence on the issue of payment of dearness allowance (DA) to State Government employees at par with Central Government employees.

“I have no problem in paying DA, but I don’t have money now to give more than 6%,” Ms. Banerjee said. 

The Chief Minister went on to say that her government does not have the capacity to pay beyond what the government is paying.

“If chopping my head makes you happy, do so but I do not have the capacity now,” Ms. Banerjee said with folded hands.

She added that if the State Government does not have to pay pensions to employees, her government will save ₹20,000 crore.

“Will I not pay the pension to the employees,” she asked Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The protesting government employees said that what they are demanding are legal rights.

During the day, Mr. Adhikari visited the protesting government employees at the Sahid Minar grounds.

The State Government employees have threatened to go on a strike if their demands are not met.

