Major tragedy averted as conductor drives burning bus away from Indore petrol pump

April 24, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:49 am IST - Indore:

The quick thinking and courage shown by the conductor and the driver of a burning passenger bus averted a major tragedy at a petrol pump in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on April 23. The duo was injured in the incident but around 25 passengers on the bus are safe.

While the driver who suffered burns ran away from the petrol pump where diesel was filled in the bus, its conductor drove it 200 metres away despite suffering burn injuries.

A sub-inspector of the Fire department said the blaze erupted in the bus when diesel was being filled into it at the petrol pump located near Teen Imli Chauraha.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and a clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

According to Hukum Bhalse, an eyewitness to the incident, the bus caught fire with an explosion when diesel was filled and the driver standing near the fuel tank got scorched.

The driver quickly ran away from the fuel pump while around 25 passengers rushed out of the bus and ran to safety.

Bhalse said the conductor drove the burning bus to the main road, about 200 meters away from the fuel pump, though he sustained minor burns.

The bus was largely gutted before the fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames.

The driver and the conductor, who sustained burn injuries in the accident, were rushed to a nearby hospital, officials said.