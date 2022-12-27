HamberMenu
Major terror attack averted in Udhampur, 15-kg IED defused: J&K cops

The IED was safely defused on Tuesday.

December 27, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Udhampur/Jammu

PTI
IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram stored in a cylindrical object with 300-400 grams of RDX and other explosive items were reportedly recovered by J&K Police, in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur, on Monday.

IED-like material weighing around 15 kilogram stored in a cylindrical object with 300-400 grams of RDX and other explosive items were reportedly recovered by J&K Police, in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur, on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on Tuesday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms which was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

A major terror plan was averted when the cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges and five detonators were recovered in Basantgarh area on Monday, they said.

The IED was safely defused on Tuesday, the officials said.

One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, they said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.

