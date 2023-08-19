ADVERTISEMENT

Major reshuffle in Maharashtra govt. in coming weeks, ‘main seat’ will change, claims Wadettiwar

August 19, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - Nagpur

Mr. Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the State government in a few weeks.

PTI

Vijay Wadettiwar. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on August 19 claimed that there will be major changes in the State government, including the “main seat”, in the coming weeks.

The BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the State government in a few weeks.

“There will be a change in the main seat. I’m not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September,” said the senior Congress leader.

After joining hands with the ruling dispensation last month, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM, while 8 of his party colleagues were sworn in as ministers.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is the other deputy CM.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Mr. Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena. Mr. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.

