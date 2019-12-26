Major offensive planned against organised mafias in Rajasthan

A major offensive against mafias involved in organised crimes has been planned in Rajasthan to control illegal acts of human trafficking, adulteration, spurious medicine supply, land encroachments and cattle theft. The State police will appoint special teams at the district level to deal with these offences.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the police to strengthen the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CID-CB in order to tighten the noose around organised mafias. At a high-level meeting of the Home Department and police officers here on Tuesday, he said officials of special teams, to be headed by police inspectors, should be given training separately.

Mr. Gehlot said the State government would not tolerate any kind of carelessness in the control of organised crimes. The police officers present at the meeting pointed out that while the SOG units were being formed in all the districts, the recent establishment of special fraud investigation and cyber crime investigation units in SOG had facilitated probe into these offences.

Director General of Police Bhupendra Yadav said gangs involved in blackmailing through social media platforms and blackmailing by lodging fake cases were also active in the State.

‘Formulate action plan’

Mr. Gehlot directed the DGP to hold meetings and videoconferencing with the Additional Directors General and Inspectors General of Police in charge of various ranges as well as the Superintendents of Police in the districts to formulate an action plan and ensure an effective action against criminals.

“If the involvement of any police officer or official of any government department in the crime comes to light, strict action should be taken against him,” Mr. Gehlot said.