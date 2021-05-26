Other States

Major lapse in vaccine administration in U.P. village

A health worker displays vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre in Jammu. File   | Photo Credit: AP

In a major lapse, 20 villagers in the eastern Uttar Pradesh district of Siddharthnagar were administered Covishield vaccine in their first dose and Covaxin in the second.

The incident took place during a vaccination drive in a primary health centre in Barhni block.

Ramsurat, a resident of Audahi Kala village, said he received Covishield on April 1. However, he was given a shot of Covaxin for his second dose on May 14.

“They did not check anything. The ASHA [worker] was standing elsewhere,” he told reporters. Mr. Ramsurat said he is now afraid of possible side-effects.

While 18 persons were from his village, the two others were from another village.

A probe is being carried out.

Chief Medical Officer Siddharthnagar Sandeep Chaudhary said a clarification was being sought from officials on the ground after a probe was conducted into the lapse. Action would be taken accordingly.

“It is a lapse because there is no guideline by the government of India that a cocktail [of vaccines] can be administered,” the CMO said.

While he said the 20 people did not face any problems, he was keeping a watch over the issue.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2021 5:53:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/major-lapse-in-vaccine-administration-in-up-village/article34650375.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY