Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Security forces averted a major incident with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in high security Gogo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The area is close to several sensitive defence and civilian installations, including Srinagar airport, Technical airport, headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry of the Army.

The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogo area Monday night following information about possible subversive activities there, they said.

According to the officials, the IED was detected during the search operation. A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed.