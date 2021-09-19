Other States

Major flood ruled out in coastal Odisha

The residents of the coastal Odisha heaved a sigh of relief as the Water Resources Department ruled out any major flood in the region in the wake of a decrease in the water level in the Mahanadi river.

“The water level in Mahanadi was receding. Initially it was predicted that a small or medium level flood would hit the coastal districts. Now, it has been ruled out. Localised submergence has been reported from different places. There will be no major flood that would originate from the river,” said Dhiren Samal, Engineer-in-Chief of the Water Resources Department, on Saturday.

Due to heavy rain in Chhattisgarh this week, it was feared that an overflowing Mahanadi could cause a flood in Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri.


