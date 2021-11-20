Major fire in Mumbai mall; one critical

Mumbai

20 November 2021 01:18 IST

A major fire broke out in a four-storey mall in suburban Vile Parle on Friday, which left a fireman injured and another person critical, officials said.

The blaze erupted at the Prime Mall at 10.15 a.m., they said. A Fire Brigade officer said, “The fire was confined to the basement and the first floor of the complex.”

Sixteen fire engines and 11 water tankers along with other equipment are being used, he officer said. “Fireman Mangesh Gaonkar sustained a minor injury and is stable, while 20-year-old Mubasir Mohammad is in a critical condition due to inhalation of smoke,” a civic official said. Both have been admitted to Cooper Hospital, he said.

