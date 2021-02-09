Major fire in Maharashtra’s Taloja industrial area in Navi Mumbai

Thane:

A major fire broke out in at least four factories in the Taloja industrial area in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, a senior official said.

No casualty is reported so far in the fire that is yet to be brought under control since it broke out around 11:51 a.m., said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted at a factory and spread to three adjacent units that deal in acid, packaging and fabrication. The cause of the blaze is not known.

At least 12 fire engines drawn from various nodes including Taloja, Rabale, Kalamboli and Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, and a number of water tankers are struggling to douse the fire, Mr. Kadam said.

Senior officials of the Police and Fire Departments are supervising the fire-fighting operations, he said. Taloja town in Raigad district is an extension of Kharghar node and governed by the Panvel Municipal Corporation.