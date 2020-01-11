Policeman, two Hizb militants held in Kashmir

Three, including a police officer and two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, were caught at a police checkpoint in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday. The police followed up the arrests with raids in the Valley where at least two rifles and ammunition were recovered.

A police official said a DSP-rank officer and two Hizb militants, including cop-turned-militant commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, and his close associate Asif were spotted in a car near Wanpoh on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Kulgam district in the afternoon. They were held during a random checking of vehicles on the highway.

“As far as my knowledge is concerned, nothing of this sort has happened,” SSP, Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh said.

However, police sources said grenades were recovered from the car which was heading towards Jammu. Later, several rifles were recovered in raids carried out in Srinagar and south Kashmir. The police officer’s residence was also searched.

The arrest of Babu, who is Hizb’s second major commander after Riyaz Naikoo in Kashmir, is a “major breakthrough” for the police. According to the police records, Babu launched a major campaign against fruit traders to stop export of apples outside the Valley post August 5 and was behind the killing of 11 truck divers, non-local labourers and apple traders in south Kashmir.

A resident of Shopian’s Nazneenpora, he joined the J&K police in 2012 as a constable. He decamped with four rifles from the guard room of the FCI facility in Budgam’s Chandpora and joined the Hizb in 2017. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) named him behind a weapon snatching incident from a legislator’s house in Srinagar on September 28, 2018.