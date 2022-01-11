Majithia, HM Randhawa trade charges

CHANDIGARH

Akali leader alleges Cong. conspiracy; Minister cites drug peddling

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday accused Congress leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa of conspiring against him and indulging in political vendetta.

The Home Minister hit back saying the Akali leader was “rejoicing shamelessly over his interim bail, but he should remember that he is not a ‘freedom fighter’ but a ‘drug peddler’ on the run and the Akali leader will have to soon pay for his sins against Punjab and its youth.”

Addressing a press conference a day after he was granted interim bail and stay on arrest by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mr. Majithia said, “Truth has won despite a clear-cut conspiracy by the Congress government to use threats and allurements to implicate me in a false case”.

Asserting that Punjabis had suffered due to the Congress government’s decision to focus on vendetta politics during the last three months, Mr. Majithia said, “Never before in the history of the State have three DGPs and four Directors of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) been changed in such a short period.”

He added that Chief Minister Channi and Home Minister Randhawa had held meetings on a daily basis to frame him in a false case.

Mr. Majithia also alleged that there has been a complete politicisation of the police force in Punjab under the present Congress regime. “The clearance to compromise the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Ferozepur was a well-planned conspiracy, which was hatched at the Chief Minister’s residence with the CM himself and the Home Minister being the prime conspirators,” he alleged.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to Mr. Majithia in a case related to allowing illicit smuggling of drugs and harbouring offenders involved in the drugs trade.

Responding to the Akali leader’s allegations, Mr. Randhawa in a statement said Mr. Majithia can’t escape from the punishment for the crime.

“If Majithia was so much clean and then why he was hiding like a ‘mouse’ and running away from the clutches of law in last 20 days? Rather than running away he should have voluntarily come forward and joined the investigation,” said Mr. Randhawa. He stressed that the Akali leader has been just granted bail, that too with restrictions and has not been exonerated from his sins against the state and its people.