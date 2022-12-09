Mainpuri victory brings Akhilesh, Shivpal fued to an end

December 09, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Lucknow

After a resounding victory in Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelections, it finally looks like the rift between the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohiya (PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, has ended with the PSPL announcing to contest upcoming polls along with the SP and hinting at a merger.

“Akhilesh has presented me the cycle (SP) symbol. From now on, in my car, the SP symbol will be placed. We are together from today,” said Mr. Shivpal in Saifai, where the SP president called on him after his party registered a comprehensive lead in Mainpuri election. The SP won the parliamentary bypoll by 2,88,461 votes.

Since winning the 2022 Assembly election on SP symbol from Jaswantnagar, which falls under Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Shivpal was sidelined in the SP. The Jaswantnagar MLA was seen cosying up with the ruling BJP by voting for the party nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election. He later declared he would never join hands with the SP due to the alleged insult he had suffered in the party.

After the demise of SP founder Mulayan Singh Yadav, the Yadav family worked out a truce with Akhilesh reaching out to the Jaswantnagar MLA for the Mainpuri bypolls. Mr. Shivpal actively campaigned for the SP in the high-pitched Mainpuri seat by holding dozens of meetings, mostly in his Assembly segment Jaswantnagar.

Political circles in Lucknow are abuzz with indications that the Jaswantnagar MLA might be offered a leading role in New Delhi in the run-up to 2024 elections to establish better coordination with the like-minded Janata parivaar parties. Recently, there was a lot of talk about a possible realignment of Mandal forces in the Hindi belt.

Mr. Shivpal, an organisational man, headed the State unit of the party during the late Mulayam Singh’s era and is known to share good relations with contemporaries and friends of the late leader across the country. He formed his own outfit in 2017 ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls after a public quarrel with Akhilesh Yadav but later joined hands with the SP during the 2022 Assembly elections. The Jaswantnagar MLA fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Firozabad on his own PSPL symbol, polling merely 91,869 votes.