Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll | Direct contest between SP, BJP after seven nominations cancelled during scrutiny

November 19, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh)

The nomination of seven candidates, including Ramakant Kashyap of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), were rejected during Friday's scrutiny, the official said

PTI

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Bypolls to the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency will witness a direct contest between the Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav and the BJP'S Raghuraj Singh Shakya after seven of 13 nomination papers rejected during scrutiny, an election official said here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nomination of seven candidates, including Ramakant Kashyap of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), were rejected during Friday's scrutiny, the official said.

The bypoll in Mainpuri was necessitated by the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Thirteen candidates, including Mr. Kashyap and Independents, had filed their nominations from Mainpuri.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

November 21 is the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The SP is aiming for a victory in its bastion to pay tribute to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. It has also ensured support from party chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) (PSPL) President Shivpal Yadav.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

While Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav have been estranged at times, the latter has mellowed in recent weeks and asked his party activists to ensure the victory of "badi bahu" (elder daughter-in-law) Dimple Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav's tilt towards the SP has come as a blow to the BJP, which fielded his protege Mr. Shakya in the hope of gaining support from the PSPL 'strongman'.

His Jaswantnagar Assembly segment is part of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, as is Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal Assembly seat.

The BJP, on the other hand, is hoping that a victory in Mainpuri would boost its quest to win all 80 Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. It is upbeat about its chances after breaching SP strongholds Azamgarh and Rampur in the June bypolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US