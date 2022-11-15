  1. EPaper
Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll | BJP fields Raghuraj Shakya against SP’s Dimple Yadav

The saffron party has also shown faith in Akash Saxena and Rajkumari Saini from Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly seats respectively.

November 15, 2022 01:52 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Ghaziabad

Anuj Kumar
A former Samajwadi Party MLA,  Raghuraj Shakya switched sides to BJP after the fracas in the Yadav family in 2017. In this file photo, Mr. Shakya is being greeted by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (left) in Lucknow. File photo

A former Samajwadi Party MLA,  Raghuraj Shakya switched sides to BJP after the fracas in the Yadav family in 2017. In this file photo, Mr. Shakya is being greeted by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (left) in Lucknow. File photo | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Bharatiya Janta Party on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 declared its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Raghuraj Shakya will contest from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. A former Samajwadi Party MLA, Mr. Shakya switched sides to BJP after the fracas in the Yadav family in 2017. The election is being held after the seat became vacant after the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Akash Saxena who lost to Azam Khan earlier this year has been repeated from the Rampur Sadar seat. The election is necessitated after Mr. Khan was disqualified after he was convicted for three years in a hate speech case. Son of former BJP MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena Mr. Saxena is the face of the campaign against Mr. Khan in Rampur as he is the complainant in several cases filed against the SP leader.

From Khatauli, the BJP has put faith in Rajkumari Saini, the spouse of the outgoing MLA Vikran Saini, who was disqualified after he was convicted in a case related to the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 by a special court in October this year.

Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has already filed her nomination from the Mainpuri seat. In Khatauli, Madan Bhaiya of Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest as the RLD-SP candidate. The SP has yet to announce the candidate from the Rampur Sadar seat.

