Mainpuri bypoll win a watershed moment in U.P.’s politics, says Akhilesh

December 23, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party(SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday described the victory in the Mainpuri bypoll as a watershed moment in the State’s politics and claimed the ‘Mainpuri model’ had failed the ‘Gujarat model’ practised by the BJP.

“Mainpuri’s victory is huge. The Mainpuri model has failed the Gujarat model. People who practice the Gujarat model are now reading the Mainpuri model,” said Mr. Yadav, addressing a gathering on the 120th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The former Chief Minister added, the SP workers achieved this huge success in Mainpuri by working dedicatedly on the ground. “They [the BJP] were claiming that the way they defeated us in Azamgarh, Rampur, they will defeat us in the same way in Mainpuri. But workers and leaders have achieved a huge success by working dedicatedly on the ground,” said Mr. Yadav.

Shivpal‘s call

Jaswantnagar MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav said the way in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election the SP won, in the same way the BJP government would be removed in 2024. “The way we won the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-election, we will win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and take a pledge on Chaudhary Sahab’s birthday to remove the BJP government,” said Mr. Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has recently rejoined the SP flock.

The SP president announced a Jail Bharo movement soon against the alleged injustice and atrocities of the BJP government. “Atrocities under the BJP dispensation are increasing in the State but this injustice will not last long. Recently, we went to Kanpur to meet our MLA. The BJP government shifted him to Maharajganj. We will go to every jail to meet our leaders and workers. Very soon the party will launch the Jail Bharo movement against the injustice and atrocities of the BJP government. Soon we will sit with the leaders and decide the details of the Jail Bharo movement,” said Mr. Yadav. Lok Sabha member from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav and other SP leaders were present.