Mainpuri bypoll | ‘Police putting pressure on Samajwadi Party workers to help BJP’

November 25, 2022 01:51 am | Updated November 24, 2022 10:53 pm IST - Lucknow

The relatively closer outcome of the 2019 parliamentary polls and recent successes in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary bypolls are giving BJP hope of checkmating the Samajwadi Party

The Hindu Bureau

SP candidate for Mainpuri by-election Dimple Yadav addresses during an election campaign on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders led by the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, submitted a memorandum to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow on Thursday demanding the immediate removal of Karhal and Barnahal Station House Officers (SHO).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Karhal and Barnahal police station in-charges, six inspectors, 13 inspectors and more than 100 head constables, are pressurising SP workers, and supporters to campaign for the ruling BJP. We demand removal of these policemen from Mainpuri with immediate effect, so free and fair poll could be conducted,” reads the gist of the letter.

Also Read | Mainpuri bypoll campaign turns into a fierce no-holds-barred battle between Samajwadi Party and the BJP

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dimple Yadav, SP-founder and three-time U.P. CM, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, is standing up as the party’s nominee. On the other hand, Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a two-term Lok Sabha member, is representing BJP. BJP’s arithmetic behind Mr. Shakya as candidature is his social affiliation as the Shakya community constitutes the second largest electorate after Yadavs in the parliamentary segment.

ALSO READ
Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll | Direct contest between SP, BJP after seven nominations cancelled during scrutiny

The relatively closer outcome of the 2019 parliamentary polls and recent successes in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary bypolls are also giving BJP hope of checkmating the SP. The party has never won the seat and is trying to make Mainpuri a tough battle

The bypoll for the prestigious parliamentary seat expected to be a high-pitched battle with the SP and the BJP. The bypoll is scheduled on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US