Mainpuri bypoll | ‘Police putting pressure on Samajwadi Party workers to help BJP’

November 25, 2022 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
SP candidate for Mainpuri by-election Dimple Yadav addresses during an election campaign on November 24, 2022.

SP candidate for Mainpuri by-election Dimple Yadav addresses during an election campaign on November 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A delegation of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders led by the party’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, submitted a memorandum to the State’s Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow on Thursday demanding the immediate removal of Karhal and Barnahal Station House Officers (SHO).

“Karhal and Barnahal police station in-charges, six inspectors, 13 inspectors and more than 100 head constables, are pressurising SP workers, and supporters to campaign for the ruling BJP. We demand removal of these policemen from Mainpuri with immediate effect, so free and fair poll could be conducted,” reads the gist of the letter.

Dimple Yadav, SP-founder and three-time U.P. CM, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, is standing up as the party’s nominee. On the other hand, Raghuraj Singh Shakya, a two-term Lok Sabha member, is representing BJP. BJP’s arithmetic behind Mr. Shakya as candidature is his social affiliation as the Shakya community constitutes the second largest electorate after Yadavs in the parliamentary segment.

The relatively closer outcome of the 2019 parliamentary polls and recent successes in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary bypolls are also giving BJP hope of checkmating the SP. The party has never won the seat and is trying to make Mainpuri a tough battle

The bypoll for the prestigious parliamentary seat expected to be a high-pitched battle with the SP and the BJP. The bypoll is scheduled on December 5 and counting of votes will take place on December 8.

