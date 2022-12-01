Mainpuri bypoll | EC pulls up two U.P. police officers for non compliance with instructions

December 01, 2022 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday sought explanation from senior Uttar Pradesh police officials for violating its instructions related to the transfer and posting of police personnel in view of the ongoing byelections to the Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency.

The Commission sought explanations from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mainpuri as well as Etawah regarding the alleged violation of its instructions and directed the SSP of Mainpuri, specifically, to relieve six police officers.

An Samajwadi Party stronghold, the Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency fell vacant after the death of the party’s founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh on October 10. The byelection will be held on December 5.

The EC directed SSP Mainpuri to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance with the Commission’s instructions on the transfer and posting of police personnel in view of the byelection.

It also directed SSP Etawah to explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to 4 SHOs without prior permission from it after imposition of the Model Code of Conduct.

